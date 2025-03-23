Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,926,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 206,967 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

