Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.