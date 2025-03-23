Focused Investors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $84,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 5.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $440.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.