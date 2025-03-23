Focused Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $116,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $116.09 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.