Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

