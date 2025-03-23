First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MARB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MARB opened at $19.90 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.08.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

