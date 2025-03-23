FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 22,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 18,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 629,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 231,405 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 123,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

