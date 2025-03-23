Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

