Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

