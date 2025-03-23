FCA Corp TX Sells 8,682 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 186,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.