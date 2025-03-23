FCA Corp TX Sells 6,500 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $43.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

