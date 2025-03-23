FCA Corp TX Purchases 10,348 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

