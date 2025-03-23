FCA Corp TX Invests $143,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

