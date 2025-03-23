FCA Corp TX Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239,963 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,001,000 after acquiring an additional 228,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,157,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,902 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

