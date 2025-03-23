FCA Corp TX Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.40 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.