FCA Corp TX Buys 1,156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RSPH stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

