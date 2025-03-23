Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.