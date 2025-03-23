EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amundi bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

EVgo Trading Up 0.4 %

EVgo stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $845.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $150,667.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 95,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,312.26. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

