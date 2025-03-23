Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Euroseas Stock Performance
Euroseas stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.
Euroseas Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Stock Average Calculator
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.