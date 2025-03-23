Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and traded as high as $36.55. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 37,283 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on EBKDY. Citigroup downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

