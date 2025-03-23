Equillium (EQ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Equillium to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

EQ stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.87. Equillium has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

