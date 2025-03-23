ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 162749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $127,898,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after buying an additional 463,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,439,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ePlus by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 968,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after buying an additional 164,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

