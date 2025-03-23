Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,578,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 209,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,212,000.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $124.58 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

