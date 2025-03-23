Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

