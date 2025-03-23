Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Bowhead Specialty worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 849,408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 230,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman purchased 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.