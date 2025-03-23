Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 13,336 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company comprises 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.57% of Moelis & Company worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,661 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $418,914.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,854. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $60.93 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 147.73%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.