Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 121,557 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121,557 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $42,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.13 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $234,408.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,515.10. This trade represents a 41.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,733.86. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

