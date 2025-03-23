Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 28,592 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.31% of UMB Financial worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $102.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.