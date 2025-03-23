Emerald Advisers LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Fabrinet worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,771,000 after buying an additional 113,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,554 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.43.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $220.57 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $281.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

