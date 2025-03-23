Elise Baskel Sells 17,818 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Perdoceo Education
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $6,134,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.
Further Reading
