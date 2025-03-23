EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.32 and traded as high as C$4.48. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 11,130 shares.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$177.67 million, a PE ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 14.05.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.