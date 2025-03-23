Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Dorman Products comprises about 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Dorman Products worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 33.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 38,188 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,475 shares of company stock worth $4,397,374 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.