Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.54. 1,314,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 961,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 1,841,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,845,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 427,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

