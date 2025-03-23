Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider David Edward Johnson Buys 1,250 Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider David Edward Johnson acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,462.23).

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

DEC stock opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.42) on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 818.50 ($10.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,427 ($18.42). The firm has a market cap of £662.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,184.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

