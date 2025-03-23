Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Stake Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEBFree Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWEB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,043,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 4.0 %

CWEB opened at $45.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $365.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

