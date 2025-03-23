Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $51.56 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

