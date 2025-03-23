Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

