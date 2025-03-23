Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,925 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 96,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 13.4 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

