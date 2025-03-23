Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

