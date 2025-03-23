Damian Banks Acquires 20,000 Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,020.00 ($17,622.64).
Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Damian Banks acquired 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$30,040.00 ($18,893.08).
- On Thursday, February 27th, Damian Banks bought 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.54 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,780.00 ($19,358.49).
Boom Logistics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81.
About Boom Logistics
Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.
