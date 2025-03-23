Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Cyberloq Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
About Cyberloq Technologies
Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach.
