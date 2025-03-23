Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Receives $25.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE CURB opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

