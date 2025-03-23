Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Receives $25.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.82.
A number of analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE CURB opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
