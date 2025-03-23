Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Aron R. English Buys 20,000 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,741.60. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Culp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Culp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Culp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP increased its stake in Culp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,624,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

