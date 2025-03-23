Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 6,850.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

