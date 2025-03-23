Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after buying an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $238,650.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,369,693.25. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,165 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

