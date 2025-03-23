Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average is $195.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

