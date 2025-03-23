Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

NFLX stock opened at $960.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $857.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

