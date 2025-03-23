Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $485,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day moving average is $216.61. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

