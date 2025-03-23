Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $155,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,602 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.