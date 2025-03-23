Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 48892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

